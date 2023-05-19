The Penticton Vees, in conjunction with the City of Penticton, are excited to announce a Fred Page Cup championship celebration, on Monday, May 22nd, on the South Okanagan Events Centre Plaza.
The City of Penticton will be declaring Monday, May 22nd, “Vees Day,” to pay tribute to the Vees back-to-back BCHL Fred Page Cup championships.
The “Party on the Plaza” runs from 4:30-6:30 pm and features a free hotdog BBQ (while quantities last), courtesy of IGA Penticton. Fans can also grab a bite to eat from Queen City Eats food truck. There will be kids’ games on hand as well.
Make sure to be there at 4:30 pm for the Vees red carpet arrival, which features the players being driven in by classic cars, sponsored by Big Wave Home Renovations.
Fans will have an opportunity to mingle with the players, get autographs, and take pictures with the Fred Page Cup
The Blue Zone team store will be open, and fans can purchase game-worn jerseys from the 2022-23 season.
The Vees captured their second-straight BCHL championship and 14th in franchise history on Wednesday night, with their 4-1 win over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. Penticton swept the best-of-seven BCHL Final.