Penticton should be split down the middle into two separate federal ridings, according to a proposal released this week by the commission reviewing Canada’s electoral boundaries.
Maps published by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission show Penticton roughly split in half, with everything east of Main Street remaining in the existing riding of South Okanagan West-Kootenay and everything to the west falling into the new riding of Coquihalla.
At present, all of Penticton falls within SOWK, which is represented by two-term MP Richard Cannings.
The goal of the process, which takes place every 10 years, is to account for population growth and ensure each federal riding has a population of approximately 116,000.
Things are particularly messy in the Okanagan because the commission has chosen to add a new riding here, but Cannings is concerned that splitting Penticton will do more harm than good.
“I know the commission was trying to make the numbers fair – that was their main goal and that’s important – but I think maybe there comes a time when making sure you have exactly the right numbers is less important than the socioeconomics and splitting a small city like Penticton, where people might be confused who their MP is, things like that,” said Cannings.
Although wary about involving himself in the non-partisan process, the New Democrat said he’ll be consulting with constituents and encouraging people with concerns to attend a public hearing that will be staged by the commission on June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The rest of the SOWK riding would stay largely untouched and retain the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos.
Summerland, which is currently in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, would become part of the new Coquihalla riding, along with Peachland, West Kelowna, Princeton and Merritt.
Further north, the commission has proposed eliminating the current Kelowna-Lake Country riding and splitting the area into new ridings called Vernon-Lake Country and Kelowna.
The new Kelowna riding would gobble up the parts of the city that currently lie within Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, which would also be eliminated.
Asked for his views on the proposed changes, Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, took a pass.
“The electoral boundary process is by design meant to be non-partisan – if elected officials support or oppose suggested changes it understandably can lead to the question if the opposition or support is solely politically motivated and that in turn can undermine the process,” said Albas in an email.
“What matters is what do citizens in the affected communities think about these changes? I will be reaching out and contacting citizens as well as local government elected leaders to hear their views on these proposed changes.
“From my own perspective, I believe having access to your local member of Parliament is important and that is why the work of the independent, non-partisan, electoral boundaries commission is challenging having to create similar-sized ridings with very differently populated communities.”