A public hearing is up next for a proposed composting facility above the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
The project is being undertaken by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the board of which gave first two readings to the required rezoning at its meeting Thursday.
It now goes to a public hearing, a date for which hasn’t been set.
The RDOS purchased the 32-hectare property at 1313 Greyback Mountain Rd. in 2021 in order to build a new facility that will accept food, yard and agricultural waste from around the region and use it as feedstock to produce organic compost.
However, the RDOS initially sought to build it on a portion of the property that is within the Agricultural Land Reserve and therefore required an application to the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use.
That application was denied in November 2021 and a subsequent appeal was shot down in January 2023.
Plan B calls for building the composting facility on a portion of the property that is not within the ALR, so no special permission will be required.
However, there won’t be enough space to include a separate area for the City of Penticton’s wastewater sludge, which can’t be mixed with the other organic compost, so that element has been dropped from the first phase of the new plan.
A draft copy of the rezoning bylaw was sent to the ALC, which suggested in an Aug. 8 letter to the RDOS board that the plan for phase two remains “inconsistent” with ALC policies. The letter suggests holding off on the rezoning until phase two is sorted out.