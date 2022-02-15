A series of five open houses kicks off Wednesday night in Okanagan Falls, where talk of incorporating the community as a stand-alone municipality is heating up once again.
The town of approximately 2,200 people is currently governed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which last year received an $80,000 grant from the province to study the most pressing service issues within the larger Area D and consider possible boundary adjustments.
“This is an initial step in a broader incorporation process, and that bigger process has a number of off-ramps and a number of chapters. This first chapter is just looking at what are the services delivered at present in the communities and what is a potential boundary if we were to look at some form of municipality,” explained Matt Taylor, who’s chairing the Electoral Area D Service and Boundary Configuration Study Committee.
“Now, there are later steps, which would include a cost-benefit study for (incorporating) the area in question and the impact on the area out of question, potentially a referendum, potentially a cabinet decision, but those are subsequent steps and there are off-ramps at every point.”
Taylor’s committee is expected to present a final report and recommendations to the RDOS board this summer. Any further work ordered likely wouldn’t begin until after the October 2022 municipal election.
The open houses are geared to specific parts of Area D. Pre-registration is required for in-person attendance by emailing handerson@rdos.bc.ca. People can also attend electronically using the Zoom teleconferencing service. For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
- Eastside Road South, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., OK Falls Elementary School
- Upper Carmi, Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., RDOS board office in Penticton
- Eastside Road North, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., OK Falls Elementary School
- Vaseux Lake, Thursday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., OK Falls Elementary School
- Okanagan Falls, Saturday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m., OK Falls Elementary School
Re-exploring the idea of incorporation was among the recommendations of the 2020 Economic Development & Recovery Plan for Okanagan Falls.
The RDOS tried in 2010 and 2012 to obtain funding from the B.C. government for an incorporation study, but was turned down, prompting former Area D director Tom Siddon in 2013 to seek a broader governance study that eventually recommended splitting the area into two parts, a change that took effect with the 2018 civic election.
The only time the possibility of incorporation was actually put to a vote was in 1989, when it failed in a referendum.