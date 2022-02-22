Tuesday, Feb. 22
• Penticton’s Community Outdoor Rink is now open for free skating, located behind City Hall and beside Gyro Park, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
• Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Lois Morgenstern: Her Journey to The Place to Stay Forever” presented by Fern Gibbard, noon-1 p.m. at Penticton Library and Museum auditorium
• Okanagan School of the Arts Preteen Improv Workshops for ages 9-12 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., new session begins, $175 for six weeks, for details call 778-718-5757
• Penticton Art Gallery teen studio art program, 5:30 p.m., $65 (members) and $75 (non-members) monthly, call: 250-493-2928
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs until March 12. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, until 2 p.m. Friday/Saturday
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Blacklight,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Marry Me,” (PG, 112 minutes); “Jackass Forever,” (14A, 96 minutes); “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes); “Licorice Pizza, PG, 133 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spider-Man: Now Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes). For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• Pink Shirt Day, join the national movement against anti-bullying and wear pink
• KIJHL junior hockey, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, 8:05 p.m. at The Sun Bowl in Osoyoos
• “The Last of the Right Whales,” (documentary, 90 minutes), 7:20 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas 7, one show only
• Volunteer gathering at South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre, 11 a.m. - noon, virtually, register in advance by emailing: info@volunteercentre.info
• Jenny Long and studio resident, award-winning photographer, Robert Kenney present “Frame of Reference,” The Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, show runs Wednesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card, qualifiers run every Wednesday until May 25
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Showtime! Community Theatre rehearsals, at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-10 p.m., for more information: 778-718-5757
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “House of Gucci,” (Wednesday and Thursday only).
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Open Mic Night at Clancy’s Pub, 6 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Live Comedy with Big Daddy Tazz at Time Winery, 5 p.m., $50 per person, partial proceeds to Mamas for Mamas charity
• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
• BCHL junior A hockey, Merritt Centennials at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, purchase tickets at valleyfirsttix.ca or at SOEC box office
• KIJHL juinor hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena; Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton and District Arena
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., orders must be placed in advance online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Stand-up comedian Ed Hill, featuring David Knopp, live at The Oliver Theatre, 8 p.m., $25, purchase on Eventbrite.com
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., call: 250-492-2949
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
• OneWorld Multicultural Festival will be streamed live on YouTube, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., included is the launch the UnBox Anti-racism box, a compilation of self-paced learning and reflection activities guiding participants in building more welcoming, inclusive and equitable communities. Visit: soics.ca.
• KIJHL juinor hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena; Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton and District Arena
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with The Blues Hounds
• Local Gents in Concert featuring Sean Petersen, Mike Szalay, Milan Starcic, and Sid Ruhland at The Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6 p.m., by donation
• Dueling Divas solo request show at Highway 97 Brewing Co, 6 p.m., $10
• Mia Harris Artist in Residence at Penticton Art Gallery, also: Michael Sime My Journey— Redux Exhibition at Penticton Art Gallery, both events are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
• The Darylectones live in concert at Cannery Brewing, 5-7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• The Barley Mill presents meat draw, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., all proceeds to Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, 1:30-3 p.m.
• JCI Penticton presents Effective Speaking Training — Stretching your Skills, presented by Senator Margie Hibbard, free to all members, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
