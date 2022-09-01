Although most communities in British Columbia are relatively young, many still possess significant numbers of heritage buildings, and Penticton is no exception.
In terms of variety, the city boasts structures in the Art Deco, Craftsman, late Victorian and early Edwardian styles and many others. Some defy categorization altogether.
Heritage structures as diverse as courthouses, movie theatres, churches and chapels, industrial plants and private homes can all be found in Penticton. Many people may be surprised that structures such as the Cannery and the Bike Barn are on the heritage register. The fact is that these buildings typify the industrial and commercial side of heritage, and they have the unique features and history that fully justify their inclusion on the register.
Over the next eight weeks, the Herald will run a series of articles profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures. Each article will speak of the unique attributes and the human history behind these buildings. The articles will complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
Made Right Here uses scale models, images and text to introduce museum visitors to Penticton’s remarkable built heritage.
In addition, this fall the city is initiating a heritage signage program. The signage will be in the form of sturdy plaques that will be offered to heritage property owners throughout the city. This program will finally give visitors and residents alike the opportunity to see and learn about the variety and number of heritage buildings and structures throughout the city.
Penticton’s architecture is anything but ordinary, and over the next eight weeks readers will be able to see just how fortunate Penticton is to have these remarkable buildings in our midst.
Leir House
Our first subject is Leir House, which was built by Hugh Leir, a prominent Penticton businessman.
Leir emigrated to Canada in 1902, worked in the Keremeos area and moved to Penticton in 1905 where he opened a sawmill. In 1914, Leir married Joyce Hassell, and soon after the children started to arrive. In 1927, Leir decided to build a new home for his growing family.
The house took three years to build and was completed in 1930. Leir House can be called an example of “grand domestic” architecture. Eclectic in appearance, the house features a very roomy cross-gabled second floor, where no less than 13 bedrooms gave each Leir child (there were 11 altogether) their own room, as well as two for Hugh and Joyce. Each bedroom had its own wash basin and consequently the Leir children never had an excuse for coming to dinner with dirty hands.
Leir used workers from his own sawmill to build the house. Although plans were drawn up by architect Richard Lyons, it seems Leir largely followed his own vision when the house was actually built.
During construction, Leir discovered that one of his mill hands, a man named Jacob Winger, was a stone mason, so he used his skills to produce the unique stone-clad exterior of Leir House. The wood used was the finest fir that Leir’s mill could supply.
The house was originally set in 10 acres of pine woods and was surrounded by a stone wall. The setting provided ample room for the Leir brood to play, acquire deep tans and toughen the soles of their bare feet. Feeding such a large family was a challenge. Once a week a local woman would come to the house and bake a week’s supply of bread and cake and a dairy would deliver milk in two-gallon cans.
As their children grew, Joyce developed a deep interest in mentoring and helping young people. The Leirs were the first sponsors of the Teen Town movement, which began in Penticton and spread throughout the province. With Joyce’s encouragement, the house was always full of young people. So, while Hugh built the house, Joyce transformed it into a comfortable and welcoming home for her children and their friends.
Leir house reflected Hugh’s desire to provide a comfortable home for his large family and to mirror his own standing in the community. Leir was raised in England in a respectable middle-class family and he was determined that his new home signify his success in his new country. He created a unique home that could not be found in an architectural plan book.
Later on, in 1951, the house was purchase by the Penticton hospital and used as a nurses’ residence. Since 1979, it has housed numerous community arts groups. Now, when one walks by the Leir House, instead of the care-free play of the 11 children, one hears the measured tones of a piano recital, or the earnest keyboard practise of a budding young pianist. I think Hugh and Joyce Leir would have approved.
Dennis Oomen is the curator of the Penticton Museum and Archives