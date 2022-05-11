A modest home in Naramata has a starring role in a case involving a former Vancouver stockbroker who allegedly misappropriated more than $2 million from clients.
To help get to the bottom of the matter, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada has scheduled a hearing May 26 at which Jeffrey Scott Rutledge is due to make an initial appearance to answer to the allegations against him.
Rutledge is accused of misappropriating $1.8 million from one set of clients and approximately $330,000 more from another client between 2016 and 2018, and failing to co-operate with IIROC investigators in the initial stages of the probe.
At the time of the alleged incidents, Rutledge, who couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, was employed as a stockbroker for Vancouver-based PI Financial. He’s alleged to have siphoned money from clients’ accounts through dozens of fraudulent wire transfers.
Rutledge used the cash in 2016 to purchase the property at 925 Salting Rd. in Naramata for $1.15 million and redevelop the site with a new home, according to a separate lawsuit filed against him by the clients who are allegedly out $1.8 million.
According to BC Assessment, the property is farmland and was valued at $845,000 as of July 2021, although it sold in March 2022 for just $559,000.
The lawsuit also named PI Financial as a defendant, but that matter appears to have been settled out of court in 2019.
Rutledge, who’s believed to reside in Vancouver, was employed by PI Financial from August 2012 through November 2018, when he was fired with cause, according to the IIROC hearing notice.
The notice contains a list of 36 alleged unauthorized wire transfers out of Rutledge’s clients’ accounts between August 2016 and October 2018.
Those transactions allegedly totalled $896,000 to an unnamed Okanagan law firm that handles real estate deals, $414,000 to a modular home manufacturer and $80,000 to the contracting company named on the building permit for 925 Salting Rd.
Another $100,000 was allegedly sent to a company that has a member of Rutledge’s family on its executive, $63,000 went to the estate of Rutledge’s father-in-law, and $16,000 was transferred to a member of Rutledge’s family.