A hit-and-run at the corner of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Ave. W. on the evening of Feb. 15, which claimed the life of Ned Catroppa, 67, remains under investigation.
“We are actively investigating, with nothing at this time which we can prudently report to the public,” Penticton RCMP spokesman James Grandy said, Tuesday.
Catroppa walks crossing the intersection on foot when he was hit by a vehicle which left the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.