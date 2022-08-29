Cast members are being sought for an adult musical theatre group run by the Okanagan School of the Arts in Penticton.
Showtime! provides an outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers through a community of respect, inclusion and mentorship. Its run will conclude with a fully staged musical using existing songs and an original script.
Weekly rehearsals start Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m., with performances planned in December.
For more information, email info@osarts.ca or call 778-718-5757.