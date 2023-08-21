Air quality and tourism took direct hits, but Penticton emerged relatively unscathed from a weekend of ferocious fire activity across the region.
Amidst devastation in Kelowna and West Kelowna, the B.C. government on Saturday declared a state of emergency that banned all non-essential travel to the Okanagan in order to free up hotel beds and campgrounds for first responders.
The unprecedented order stretches from Vernon to Osoyoos, and is in effect through Sept. 4.
That, combined with murky predictions for air quality, left organizers of IRONMAN Canada with no choice but to cancel the triathlon set for this coming Sunday, Aug. 27, in Penticton.
Due to two prior pandemic-related cancellations, it marked the third time in four years the race has been scuttled. And, from a broader perspective, it marked an early end to the summer tourist season.
“It hurts, but there are lot of people hurting right now in many different ways and there are many different businesses that are hurting,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in an interview Monday morning.
“We’ve just got to pull together and get through this, then support each other once this is done.”
Bloomfield said he and city staff have been in regular communication with peers across the Valley to offer help from Penticton, which has already made space available for a relocated West Kelowna homeless shelter and loaned out firefighting personnel and equipment.
And, out of an abundance of caution, the City of Penticton on Sunday afternoon activated its own emergency operations centre.
“At this point, we are at Level 1 activation to reinforce our monitoring and supports, as well ensuring that we are prepared in case of an incident in our jurisdiction,” said EOC director Kristen Dixon in a press release.
“In particular, we will be monitoring the air quality and in what ways we can help residents and evacuees deal with the challenges presented. We also stand ready to continue supporting our neighbouring communities in any we can.”
Air quality took a precipitous decline on Sunday and health officials were advising people to stay indoors as much as possible and consider wearing masks outdoors.
The situation hadn’t improved by Monday morning, when Penticton’s air contained approximately five times as much fine particulate matter as that above Beijing, China, according to the B.C. Air Quality Index.
The closest wildfire to Penticton as of Monday morning was the 1,100-hectare Upper Rill Creek blaze about 20 kilometres southwest in the Twin Lakes area.
Approximately 350 evacuees from that fire and others registered over the weekend at an emergency reception centre in Penticton, which remains open at Princess Margaret Secondary School.
They’re among the few people who are still welcome to visit, as tourism officials grapple with an uncertain future.
“This is a difficult time for many, visitors and local businesses alike,” said Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton, in an email Monday morning.
“Our main concern is for the safety of everyone while we work through this challenging period.”
Also on Monday morning, United Way BC announced details of a wildfire recovery fund that will support those affected.
Interior Savings is among the groups that will match private donations dollar-for-dollar to a maximum of $20,000. To donate, call 1-877-557-1953 or visit www.uwbc.ca/campaign/wildfires.