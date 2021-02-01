A fresh appeal for financial assistance has been launched to help the mom of a courageous Penticton boy who’s had a setback in his three-year fight against a rare form of cancer.
Wills Hodgkinson, 10, returned last week to BC Children’s Hospital, where routine scans last week detected four new tumours in his lungs, according to his mother, Neeley Brimer.
“The signs point to (the tumours) probably are (cancerous), but we just won’t know until William has surgery, and they’re not wanting to do surgery until he’s done a few rounds of chemotherapy,” she added.
Wills is due back at BC Childrens Hospital in mid-February for testing ahead of those two 21-day cycles of chemotherapy, putting his surgery date upwards of two months away – even if all goes well.
Doctors are planning to remove 60% of Wills’ right lung and pluck the tumours off his left lung during the procedure.
“It’s a massive surgery,” said Brimer
A few months after that, doctors then plan to give Wills a “megadose” of chemotherapy, followed by an injection of his own stem cells “to rescue his system,” explained Brimer.
Wills is currently attending school in Penticton while waiting for the next round of his fight to begin.
“Physically, you’d never know there was anything wrong with him,” said Brimer
“Mentally, he’s struggling. He’s scared, quite understandably.”
Wills was just seven years old in 2018, when he was diagnosed with Wilms Tumour – a rare form of kidney cancer that primarily affects kids. Over the years, the tumours spread to his lungs, requiring long hospital stays, surgeries and treatments.
As of Monday, an online fundraiser to support Wills’ family had collected about $8,200 towards its $15,000 goal.