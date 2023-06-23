If current population trends continue, the City of Penticton’s population is expected to grow by 20,000 residents in the next 25 years, meaning thousands of new housing units will have to be built.
While the challenges to provide new and affordable housing is immense, the city is well positioned to meet them, said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, during a presentation to council Tuesday.
In February, the city endorsed moving ahead with the creation of a task force to oversee the Official Community Plan Housing Update. The task force is comprised of 13 voting members with the objective of recommending amendments to the OCP addressing housing needs and community growth, said Haddad.
The task force is looking to address housing needs relating to accessible housing across the entire spectrum, ensuring supports and services for Penticton’s vulnerable populations, including youth, seniors and the homeless, said Haddad.
The task force is also committed to minimizing environmental impacts of new development and adapting to climate change in the community, he said.
If the city continues to grow at the rate it has over the past five years, Penticton’s population is projected to grow to almost 56,000 residents by 2046, said Haddad.
“We’re going to need to accommodate almost 20,000 more people by 2046,” he said. “How we accommodate our growing population is going to be a real
challenge considering our existing land base.”
The task force’s main objective is to examine and detail how to meet these housing demands in the most efficient manner possible, he said.
The first two meetings of the task force were held, one in early May and the second the last week of May, with third meeting taking place last week. A fourth meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
The housing task force is leading one of council’s major priorities over the coming year, ensuring members are knowledgeable about the housing issues facing the city, helping to inform policy decisions council have directed to the task force for review and affirm the role the OCP plays in reviewing development applications, he said.
“We know we’re challenged as a community in terms of population growth and demand for housing in our city,” he said. “We’re growing as fast as we’ve ever grown and with that comes an incredibly high demand for all types of housing in the community.”
Penticton’s population has grown by almost two per cent between 2016 and 2021.
“If we continue along that trajectory, we’re going to require innovative thinking, creating housing policy and partnerships with the development industry … to deal with our growing needs,” he said.
Projections made in 2019 that the city would need 150 new various housing units to handle population increases were too low and those projections have been upgraded to 400 new units needing to come online annually moving forward, said Haddad.
The good news is there has been substantial amounts of new apartments units and housing developments across the city the past few years, he said.
“As of today, we’re approximately 20 years ahead of the schedule we identified back in 2019,” he said.
New housing is being introduced to Penticton “in a variety of different forms” from one-bedroom apartment units to large single-family luxury homes, Haddad said.
Despite the impressive amount of new home and apartment construction, housing demands in all areas remains high as the city’s population continues to grow rapidly, he said.
Hundreds of new apartment rental units built in the last few years have been quickly filled to near 100 per cent capacity, he said.
“Our city is certainly changing and these are some of the discussions we’ve been having with the task force and will have in the coming months,” he said.
Those moving to Penticton include young families and many seniors looking to spend their retirement years here.
“The range of housing needs will need to accommodate this wide variety of residents and what we need to figure out through this process,” he said.
“We know we’re challenged with our land base. I don’t think that’s a secret to anyone. Our future growth areas are limited and challenging for a number of different reasons, which makes the official use of the land we do have in our existing core areas of the city for long-term housing needs even more critical to consider.”
Task force members will be looking at the issue of short-term vacation rental properties in the community and what policies council should implement to ensure a reasonable number of units are available to visitors coming here on vacation, while also addressing how these rentals affect the local housing market, said Haddad.
Following the completion of a long-term housing needs assessment, the task force will embark on a series of public engagement sessions to allow local residents to voice their opinions and concerns about housing needs now and in the future, he said.
“We want full engagement with our community,” he said.
The public engagement process will inform residents of population growth projections, housing needs and the areas of the city that will have to change to accommodate expected housing growth needs, he said.
“As part of the process, we’re going to take our housing challenge out to the neighbourhoods that are going to be impacted by some change,” he said. “Through a range of different programs and engagement opportunities, we will ensure they are made aware of the housing challenges and how the neighbourhoods will be called upon to support our future growth opportunities in the future.”
Having this task force in place is crucial because of the numerous housing challenges the city, staff and council will be facing over the next two decades, he said.
Keith Lacey is an independent freelance journalist from Penticton.