By Katie DeRosa
Vancouver Sun
B.C. NDP leadership candidate David Eby is “frustrated” that climate activist Anjali Appadurai has entered the race because, by robbing him of his predicted coronation, it delays crowning the winner by months.
“I’m frustrated because obviously, she appears to be the only other candidate, which means, assuming I’m successful, it delays moving into the office by several months,” Eby told Postmedia News. “And I see some profound challenges that need some urgent responses.”
Had Eby been acclaimed in his leadership bid, he would be crowned NDP leader and premier shortly after Oct. 4, the deadline to enter the race.
Instead, the winner will be announced on Dec. 3. That means if Eby does prevail, he has little time to influence the throne speech and 2023 budget, which is presented in February.
Eby says he has the support of 48 of the 57 NDP MLAs.
Eby’s statement is at odds with what he told The Herald at an event last week in Kaleden when questioned about Appadurai entering the race.
“I welcome Anjali to the race,” Eby said in an interview last week.
“She is a young woman and activist who is speaking for a lot of young people who are the future of our party. I disagree with her on a number of core issues and her assessment of our government’s success, but that’s what leadership debates are all about. It’s a chance for someone to say, ‘I would have done things differently. I didn’t agree with what you did here,’ and I look forward to those exchanges when they happen.”
Political watchers wonder whether the candid statement by Eby, 45, could give more ammunition to Appadurai, the insurgent candidate who says she represents grassroots NDP members frustrated with the compromises the party has made to stay in power.
Appadurai, 32, predicts her supporters will be galvanized by Eby’s assumption that the leadership race is a foregone conclusion, which she said smacks of the same arrogance the B.C. NDP has employed during its five years in power.
“There’s no assumption of victory from the people who are representing my candidacy,” said Appadurai, director of campaigns for the Climate Emergency Unit, a project of the David Suzuki Institute. “There are legitimate interests presented by both candidates in this leadership race.”
Appadurai ran for the federal NDP in the 2021 election, narrowly losing the Vancouver-Granville riding by 258 votes to Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed.
“The perception that (government) work is going to be delayed because of my candidacy is misleading,” Appadurai said.
Premier John Horgan remains in his role until the successor is named and Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin has stepped in as attorney general, a role Eby relinquished during his leadership bid.
Eby qualified his statement by saying he also “loves” that Appadurai, who has called the B.C. NDP government to task for pushing ahead with the Site C megadam project and for giving subsidies to fossil fuel companies, is running because she’s raising attention to the climate emergency.
“I love it because as a young activist, I would have done it myself, I think.”
— with files from Joe Fries