A B.C. author who writes about his motorcycling adventures around the world has a few Okanagan stories to tell as well.
The Okanagan gets a small mention in Michael Stewart’s Scraping Pegs.
There will be more to say about our region in book 2, Stewart says. Tentatively titled The Road to Joy, More Scraping Pegs, the second book is slated to come out later this year.
About a ride in the Osoyoos area, Stewart write: “We rode through orchard country, past fruit stands, gradually descending into the valley and roads that run beside long deep warm water lakes. Apples, peaches, apricots, and cherries. We looked forward to climbing off and resting our bodies. Snacking on fresh cherries,”
It’s a book even non-riders can enjoy, the author says.
The book was released last month and is available as an ebook, paperback, hard cover and audio book. On the web: beatenstickpress.