Now that the wrapping paper has been torn off a sleek, new building proposed for downtown Penticton, it’s up to the public to decide if it likes what’s in the box.
The plan, which was presented to city council Tuesday, would see two older single-family homes at 674 and 686 Martin Street replaced with a five-storey, mixed-use building.
The new structure would feature commercial space on the ground floor and 18 residential units above. It would be similar to a four-storey, mixed-used building directly to the north at 650 Martin St.
Putting the plan into action will require amendments to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw, but city staff recommended council first send the proposed OCP change out for public comment before digging into the rest of the application package.
Council unanimously approved the process without comment.
The public comment period is expected to start in February and run for one month with information sessions, mail-outs and more.
The site is currently designated in the OCP for urban residential development, which prohibits commercial activity on the ground level, so the proponent is seeking a new designation for downtown mixed use.
“We believe this change will benefit the future of downtown Penticton by allowing us to increase the density and need for housing, while offering much needed new commercial retail space at grade,” states a letter of intent signed by local architect Cal Meiklejohn on behalf of the unnamed property owners.
The owners are also seeking the return of a 0.9-metre road dedication along the front of 674 Martin St. because the lake-to-lake bike route now passes in front of the property.