Thursday’s rain did have at least one benefit for the Okanagan: it was melting the valley bottom snow, said an Environment Canada spokesman.
However, Okanagan winter sports enthusiasts want to know about fresh dry snow, not liquid precipitation.
“Well, no, we’re going to give you more rain and that fog,” laughed meteorologist Brian Proctoron Thursday.
“In general, it’s not looking really optimistic for snow in and around the area for the next day and a half. We’re seeing the pattern shifting a little bit, freezing levels starting to fall a bit through the weekend. So we might be able to give you a little bit better weather conditions for what skiers are looking for through the weekend.”
Overnight low temperatures will float around 2C to 4C through Saturday night and then lows around zero from Sunday onwards, he said.
The normal day-night temperature range for this time of year is –2C to –8C.
“We’re definitely above normal. It’s really the pattern we’ve seen with a bit of an atmospheric river and active weather pattern bringing that moisture in. It’s really punching the freezing levels,” said Proctor.
The freezing level rose to 1,400 metres above sea level on Thursday afternoon; rose to 1,900 metres overnight, hung at that level Friday, and then will slowly fall tonight into Saturday. Temperatures aloft really don’t cool off significantly until Sunday onward, said Proctor.
By comparison, Kelowna has an elevation of 344 metres. Big White ski resort has the following elevations: bottom of Gem Lake Express 1,511 metres, Village Centre 1,755 metres and summit 2,319 metres.
It could be much worse in the Okanagan. An atmospheric river hit the B.C. Coast on Friday, said Proctor. It was not particularly strong, but it produced fairly significant rainfall amounts on the outer coast, up Howe Sound and into the North Shore mountains with up to 100 millimetres of rain.
Rain on the coast gradually eases through the day today and then, weather forecasters see another atmospheric river coming in but probably hitting Washington State and Oregon rather than southwest British Columbia.
“We’ve got a prolonged period of onshore flow really producing precipitation. We might see a little bit of a break in areas west of the Okanagan,” he said. “By the time it gets to the Okanagan Valley, we’re not seeing sustenance so much as the flow pattern being south/southwest aloft. That’s why you’re seeing those showers getting in here and bouncing those freezing levels upwards.”
Okanagan conditions should return to a more typical pattern but it still looks like active weather, he said.
“We don’t see a prolonged atmospheric river event at this point but it is just looking active – systems coming in on fairly regular intervals with breaks in between.”