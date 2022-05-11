A personal lawsuit filed by Penticton’s mayor against his own family should proceed to trial, a judge ruled this week following a hearing in which the defendants sought to have the case dismissed due to delay.
The dispute, which centres on ownership and operation of the Greer Block building in downtown Penticton, entered the court system on Aug. 26, 2021, when Mayor John Vassilaki filed a notice of claim that names as defendants his brother, Nicholas Vassilakakis; Nicholas’s two sons, Florio and George Vassilakakis; and The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen.
(John shortened his surname years ago and for clarity this article will follow the style used in the lawsuit by referring to the parties by their given names only.)
The defendants fired back in October 2021 with responses to John’s lawsuit and applied to have the case tossed out for want of prosecution.
During a one-day hearing on that application in April, the judge heard John had yet to schedule the matter for trial or conduct examination for discovery of the defendants. The judge was not persuaded, however, that there had been inordinate delay.
“The initial notice of civil claim was filed on August 26, 2021. Since it was filed, the plaintiff has provided a list of documents, made himself available for examination for discovery, attempted to have the matter mediated, changed his legal counsel, and amended his notice of civil claim. In my view, it cannot be said the plaintiff has done nothing to advance his claim,” wrote Justice Diane Cheryl MacDonald in her decision, which was delivered Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.
“In any event, only seven months have passed, which can hardly be characterized as an immoderate, uncontrolled, excessive and out of proportion delay.”
But after reviewing John’s testimony from examination for discovery, the judge ordered John to amend his lawsuit to delete an allegation of and drop claims for aggravated and punitive damages. John also agreed to remove George as a defendant after conceding he has no valid claim against George.
“In my view, the trial judge will be in a better position to assess the remaining matters after hearing the evidence from the parties and submissions from counsel,” concluded Justice MacDonald.
At issue in the case is the ownership and operation of Greer Block, which features The Cellar restaurant on the ground floor and five rental apartments above.
John claims he purchased the building with Nicholas in 2013 on the understanding that John would be a silent partner and Nicholas would look after the building’s finances while also owning and operating The Cellar.
Besides alleging the defendants withheld his fair share of the building’s rental revenue – estimated by John at $90,000 per year – John also claims The Cellar hadn’t been paying its fair share of related expenses, such as sewage and water utilities, all while enjoying below-market rent.
The defendants reject all those claims.
Nicholas also took things a step further in the October 2021 counter-claim, which alleges he was “wrongfully and intentionally assaulted and battered” by John in June 2020.
The incident allegedly resulted in Nicholas suffering shock, shoulder injuries, and difficulties sleeping and concentrating.
Attached to Nicholas’s counter-claim is a transcript of a phone message John allegedly left for his sister in June 2020, saying money must be returned to him or he would "kill all of you."
Nicholas claims John left the voicemail right before driving to their sister Athena’s home, where John allegedly pushed Athena into a kitchen counter, then pushed Nicholas onto a couch and choked him.
Another transcript from an examination for discovery shows John allegedly admitted he used "foul language" and threats because he was upset, but claims Nicholas "initiated assault and battery" by lunging at John, who then pinned Nicholas on the couch.
With files from The Canadian Press