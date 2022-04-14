Dave Brunelle

This picture was taken by The Herald on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Penticton United Church.

 Herald Photo

Dave Brunelle conducts the Penticton Concert Band at “Con Brio: With Brilliance, With Spirit,” Tuesday at Penticton United Church.” A large crowd, including a record number of young people, were on hand as the band combined pop, rock, classical and reggae in the 90-minute performance. Among the highlights were Queen and Jersey Boys medleys.