A man accused in three murders in Sudbury, Ont., could be in our area.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Tyler Thrones, 30.
He’s facing three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and criminal harassment for an incident in April.,
Adrian Eppinger, who was wanted in connection with the same Sudbury incident, was surrounded and arrested by the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team on Mallach Road Feb. 2.
Thrones is five-foot-10, 170 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.