As it continues trying to fill the void left by Interior Health’s decision last year to pull $500,000 in annual funding, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre is running another fundraising barbecue this weekend.
The barbecue is slated for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 996 Main St.
Interior Health in May 2021 stopped funding Pathways for counselling services after creating its own in-house program.
Since then, Pathways has shifted to a fee-for-service model, but also offers some free programming supported by fundraisers like the upcoming barbecue and other community events.