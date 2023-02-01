More than half of B.C. voters appear ready for a new prime minister.
An opinion poll conducted by Vancouver-based Research Co. found 57% of British Columbians believe the province would be better off with someone other than Justin Trudeau in charge in Ottawa.
Another 33% expressed support for Trudeau, while the balance was undecided.
Opposition to Trudeau was highest in the Prairie provinces, with the poll determining 66% of Albertans want a change at the top.
Trudeau has led the country since November 2015, making him the 10th-longest-serving prime minister in Canadian history.
Research Co. also asked respondents about their provincial premiers and the results weren’t much better, with 40% of British Columbians polled believing they’d be better off with someone besides David Eby in charge.
The poll was conducted online from Jan. 20-22, 2023, and sampled 1,000 adults. The margin of error is 3.1%, 19 times out of 20.