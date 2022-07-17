A record number of British Columbians died in May from tainted illegal drugs.
At least 195 people died during the month from the toxic drug supply, the latest figures from the BC Coroners Service show.
It’s the largest number ever recorded in the month of May.
“After a catastrophic 2021, I am saddened to report that we are, once again, on pace to lose a record number of our community members in 2022,” said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.
“The illicit drug supply in this province continues to be volatile and inconsistent, and presents a significant risk to anyone who uses drugs. I strongly urge those purchasing illicit substances to take every available precaution to protect yourself. Please start with a small amount of the drug, and make sure someone is present who can provide naloxone and call for emergency assistance if you experience a negative effect. Your life is at risk.”
May’s toll brings the total number of deaths in 2022 up to at least 940 people so far, which is a record number for the first five months of a calendar year.
In the Okanagan, 73 people have died in this year from toxic drugs. In Kelowna,
31 people have died so far. That compares to a total number of 75 people in 2021, which is up from 61 in 2020, and 34 in 2019.
In Penticton, 11 people have died so far this year from toxic drugs. In Vernon,
19 people have died.
“Every life lost to illicit drugs in our province is a preventable tragedy,” said Lapointe.
Testing shows that about 91% of submitted drug samples have detected fentanyl and/or its analogues, 73% have detected at least one stimulant, 19% have detected at least one other opioid and 44% have detected at least one benzodiazepine, says a news release from the coroners service.
It’s the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia.
“Panel members from the Coroners Service Death Review Panel into Illicit Drug Toxicity deaths recommended urgent action to address the terrible loss of life our province continues to experience,” Lapointe said.
“Recommended actions in their March 2022 report include a provincial framework for the distribution of safer drug supply, the development of a 30/60/90-day action plan with clear goals, targets and deliverable timeframes for reducing the number of drug toxicity deaths, and completing a framework for establishing a substance-use system of care. Responses to these recommendations have not yet been received.”