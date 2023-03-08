Creating on-campus housing for its Penticton students remains a priority for Okanagan College, its president told city officials Tuesday.
Neil Fassina appeared before city council to provide an update on programming and activities at the Penticton campus, which is the largest in the Okanagan College stable not to offer student housing.
He said the site itself “creates a unique challenge” due to limited space but confirmed the college is still in talks with the developer of a planned 200-unit residential development on nearby Timmins Stret about “creating priority access for students.”
Fassina also noted a NAV Canada tower on the campus was recently decommissioned and the college is in talks with the federal government about making use of the land.
In June 2022, the B.C. government announced it was putting up $66.5 million to build a total of 376 units of new student housing at Okanagan College campuses in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.