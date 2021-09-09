Two decades ago, a Penticton businessman decided that the South Main Senior’s Drop-In Centre – now known as “The Centre” – should have a special room where men and women could enjoy pool and billiards.
So, in 2001, Hartley Fawcett donated $109,000 for the construction of a 1,000-square-foot addition to The Centre where today seniors are still enjoying the social aspects of the game.
Fawcett requested the space be named the “Barley Max” room after a health food supplement that he had created. He expected the room’s name would help market his product.
Never quite sold on the Barley Max tie-in, the Fawcett family recently requested that the name of the space be changed to The Hartley Fawcett Pool Room. The name change was approved by the Centre’s board of directors last week.
“The name never meant anything to most people who played there,” explained Ron Fawcett, son of the late Hartley Fawcett.
Today, the Hartley Fawcett Pool Room, with its three pool tables and one snooker table, is enjoyed by a diverse group of seniors.
The goal is to make the pool room inviting to The Centre members as well as drop-ins who can participate for a morning or afternoon session. Members pay $3.50 for a session and non-members pay $5.
“We invite people of all ages to participate,” said player Ken Hobbs.
“We offer free instruction for anyone who wants to learn to play and special events every week starting Oct. 1.”
“The activities scheduled for the renamed Hartley Faewcett Pool Room embrace the mission of The Centre, which is to support healthy, active aging in an inclusive, caring, safe, supportive and affordable environment,” added executive secretary Tina Begg.