A man who attempted to rob a delivery driver in West Kelowna failed in every way last week.
RCMP say the man struck a delivery driver with a blunt object in the 1700 block of Ross Road and attempted to steal his vehicle, but the driver fought back and the suspect fled on foot.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
Police arrested the man a short time later.
Charges of robbery and failure to comply with a court order have been laid against Kurtis Sanderson, 25, of Kelowna, police say. He is to appear in court today.