Top prospects from four NHL team are set to continue skating through Penticton for at least the next two years.
The Vancouver Canucks have announced they’re keeping the Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre in 2023 and 2024. Officials from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets have already signed on.
“The Young Stars Classic is a key event for the Vancouver Canucks organization and one that we are extremely proud to be hosting again in Penticton for the next two years,” said Canucks president Jim Rutherford in a press release.
“The tournament provides a great opportunity for similar-aged prospects to play and practise in a competitive environment, in front of thousands of fans. This is an important event on our hockey calendar and we, along with all the other teams participating, look forward to bringing another exciting tournament to the South Okanagan Events Centre."
This year’s six-game tournament, set for Sept. 15-18, will be the 10th annual edition of the event. Tickets will go one sale soon.
During its initial run from 2010 through 2017, the tournament attracted as many as five NHL clubs, but by 2018 it was reduced to just the Canucks and Winnipeg Jets, plus two university squads, after the Canucks and Flames decided to host their own event in Alberta.
The tournament was cancelled in 2019 and an attempt to revive it in 2020 was scuttled by the pandemic.
Dozens of eventual NHL stars have participated over the years, including Oilers great Connor McDavid.