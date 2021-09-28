The Penticton Vees will open the 2021/22 regular season with a throwback to their past and will honour the 1985/86 Penticton Knights on Friday, October 8th against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre, presented by Match Eatery and Public House in Penticton.
2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the 1986 Centennial Cup champion Knights, who defeated the Cole Harbour Colts by a 7-4 score in the hometown of the Colts, Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Kevan Melrose was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player while Dave Shields also took home hardware as the tournament’s Most Sportsmanlike Player while both were also selected to the Centennial Cup All-Star team.
The 1985/86 Knights got revenge from falling in the 1985 Centennial Cup Final, defeating the Richmond Sockeyes to be crowned Fred Page Cup champions before winning the Mowat Cup, Doyle Cup and Abbott Cup en route to advancing to the Centennial Cup.
In honouring the 1985/86 Knights in the home opener on Friday, October 8th, the Vees will be donning special Knights jerseys, replicas of what the team wore in their championship season while also hosting a number of players from the 1985/86 Knights, including Head Coach Rick Kozuback.
A video will be played at ice level in celebration of the 35th anniversary as well as a ceremonial puck drop that will take place at centre ice before the game.
To go along with the festivities, which ties into the 60th anniversary of the British Columbia Hockey League, Knights shirts will be on sale in the Vees team store, The Blue Zone, in the coming weeks.
Tickets for the opening game of the season are available now through the SOEC Box Office as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. Match is the opening night sponsor for the game and offers a game day special of a burger and beer for just $15, available on every Vees home game day.
The Vees (2-0-0-0) continue their exhibition season in the lead-up to their home opener with a matchup against the Prince George Spruce Kings (1-0-0-0) on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are just $10 for adults and seniors while children 18 and under are free courtesy of Peters Brothers Construction. Please note, double vaccination is required for entry into the building and masks must be worn at all times while seated and standing.