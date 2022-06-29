The distinctive grape growing conditions of six more Okanagan regions will be indicated on new labels affixed to B.C. wines.
The new labels will help consumers better identify the exact origin of the wines they buy, government officials say, and contribute to the prestige of the overall industry.
“B.C. wines tell the story of the people who make it and the unique places it comes from,” Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in a Tuesday release.
“By putting a spotlight on the six new growing regions and their distinct wines, we are continuing to help B.C. wines grow in popularity on the world’s stage while giving a boost to the local economy.”
The new designations, formally known as sub-geographical indications, are East Kelowna Slopes, South Kelowna Slopes, Lake Country, Summerland Bench, Summerland Lakefront, and Summerland Valleys.
Each specified region is said to have “subtle” but distinctly different soil types and climatic conditions, which results in styles of wine unique to that area.
The five Okanagan sub-geographic indications that existed prior to Tuesday’s announcement were the Golden Mile Bench (Oliver), Golden Mile Slopes (Oliver) Okanagan Falls, Naramata Bench, and Skaha Bench (Penticton).
The labels indicate where the grapes were sourced, not the physical location of the winery. For example, a winery in the Fraser Valley may have ‘Okanagan Valley’ on the label if the grapes came from an Okanagan vineyard.
More than 60 different grape varieties are grown in B.C. Eighty-six percent of the province’s vineyard acreage is in the Okanagan.
According to Wines of British Columbia, an industry association, the Okanagan is warmer and more arid than California’s Napa Valley, getting nearly two hours more sunlight per day during the peak growing season.
Additionally, while daytime highs can reach 40 C, overnight lows cooler than in most grape-growing regions allow grapes to retain their natural acidity, a signature trait in B.C wine.