Editor's note: With the South Okanagan Women in Need Society celebrating its 40th anniversary and its flagship fundraiser less than two weeks away, The Herald is planning a three-part series to showcase the importance of SWOINS’ work and some of the people it helps. This first article focuses on one such woman. It contains graphic content and language, and the subject’s name has been changed to protect her safety.
Shattering the silence of the quiet Sunday morning was the sound of someone banging on Jessica’s front door, waking her from a deep sleep.
Jessica’s fiancé jumped from the bed and ran to see who was there.
“He came running back, yelling at me: ‘Grab some clothes! Go now!’” recalled Jessica in a recent interview, tears streaming down her face as she revisited one of her many nightmarish memories.
“I’m freaking out, not knowing what was going on and I’m terrified for my life – terrified.”
The person pounding on the door was actually an RCMP officer with weapon drawn who had raced to Jessica’s home in Oliver after her ex-husband had been spotted heading in that direction.
“I put on some inside-out pants and a tank top, and I had a bra and a purse in my hands, and I went outside and the constable grabbed me and put me in the police car because (the ex-husband) was coming.”
In the meantime, another officer began chasing the ex-husband in the opposite direction, but broke off the pursuit when it became dangerous.
“That meant he was still out there, somewhere, and I’m shitting my pants because I know what would have happened if the constable had not got to my home in time,” said Jessica.
“All I knew is that I could not go home, so I stayed at a friend’s place and then they took me to the SOWINS (South Okanagan Women in Need Society) transition house and they kept me safe.
“I was there for a week. They saved my life. Again.”
Jessica had reached out to SOWINS several years earlier as she tried to extricate herself from what was an increasingly dangerous relationship.
For nearly two decades, the man Jessica had lived with since she was a teenager had subjected her ongoing abuse. During that relationship, she felt as if she were serving a sentence on death row.
On more than one occasion family members barricaded themselves in rooms out of fear for their lives because of her ex-husband’s violent, often drug-induced, actions.
Jessica said it was only with the help of a SOWINS case worker that she realized she herself, having witnessed her mom being abused by men, was repeating the cycle by normalizing the behaviour.
SOWINS’ support has not only helped protect her from physical danger (she still does her vehicle safety check before getting in), but it’s also given her the strength to fight back, including in court.
While she does still worry for her safety, Jessica felt compelled to share her story to let other women know help is available.
“I’m not the only one. Everybody in abusive relationships has a story and every story is just so brutal, so if even one person sees this and calls SOWINS it is so worth it,” said Jessica.
“SOWINS has given my life value. They’ve taught me how to be in a real relationship and it’s OK to say no and it’s OK to say yes, too.”
Her advice to others living in abusive relationships is also simple: “Don’t doubt those feelings – God, don’t doubt those feelings.
“Reach out and talk to (SOWINS) first, because if you don’t you may not get out. They will help you make a plan, and if it can save my life, it can save yours.”
On June 13, SOWINS is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year, the virtual Walk to End Abuse. To sign up or donate go to www.sowins.com/walk