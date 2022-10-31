Eighteen different locations will be featured when the Penticton Fall Art Walk returns to life on Nov. 19.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the all-day event will offer participants maps and special offers at 21 venues in 18 locations around the city.
“Whether you walk, ride, or drive, the Penticton Fall Art Walk always has something new to experience. Support local while shopping this holiday season and find one-of-a-kind items created by Okanagan artists,” said organizers in a press release.
“Though the Fall Art Walk is a one-day event, we hope you will keep these venues at top of mind all year long.”
The walk is being organized by the Penticton & District Community Arts Council.