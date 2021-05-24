Building on its foodie following, Discovery House in Penticton has launched a tasty new fundraiser – but it’s only running for two Fridays.
Pass Da Pasta offers diners a plate of pasta with choice of sauces, along with a fresh COBS Bakery bun and McCafe coffee for just $8. And the more you order, the cheaper it gets.
Four plates costs $30, seven orders costs $50 and 10 servings is $70. Free delivery is available on orders over $30, and you can even donate money so pasta is sent to someone in need via local outreach programs.
Pasta will be served this coming Friday, May 28, and Friday, June 4. Orders must be placed by the preceding Wednesday. Pickup will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
For more information or to order, visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.com/pass-da-pasta.
Discovery House, which now operates three homes in Penticton for men recovering from drug and alcohol addictions, also runs a popular Lent soup fundraiser each spring.