Monday, August 16
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, sum line dancing, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong, learners table, 10 a.m.; table tennis, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
• Penticton city council meets at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, open to the public, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m.for the day’s full agenda or to watch live online, visit: penticton.ca
• Ryga Arts Festival resumes, online music with Twelves Ravens for the Sun, 7 p.m., pay as you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• “What.A.Mess. A Post-Plague Creek Catharsis,” presented by Tempest Theatre, an original production by Kate Twa, Denise Kenney and Edward Foy, starring Miriam Cummings, Chantal Ethier, Edward Foy, Denise Kenney and Lucas Penner, Aug. 17-21, 7:30 p.m. at 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., tickets available from: Eventbrite
• Osoyoos Model Railroad is open Monday-Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays noon – 5 p.m. (closed Sundays), $9 for adults, $5.50 for kids 12 and under, in the Buena Vista Industrial Park, 11611 115th St, Osoyoos, visit: osoyoosrailroad.com
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, new line dancing, level one, 9 a.m.; new line dance level two, 10:30 a.m., improv line dancing, 1 p.m., partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Oliver Museum presents 100 x 100 celebration continues, Oliver & District Museum marking Oliver’s 100 years as a community and the Sylix Okanagan Nation’s 10,000 years in the area, for a schedule: oliverheritage.ca
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle 7 p.m., to book: coyotecruises.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Black Widow,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Stillwater,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Don’t Breath 2,” “Free Guy’ For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton
Wednesday, August 18
• Naramata Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park
• Ryga Arts Festival, “Can we do Better: Erasure and Myths of Ukrainian-Indigenous Relations in Canada” with Leah Hyrcun, online webinar, 5:30 p.m., pay as you choose; “Ancestors and Elders,” online film screening and discussion, 7 p.m., pay as you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• Cinnamon Bun Day at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m.; new line dancing levels three and four, 1 p.m.; cribbage, 1 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., for additional details on attractions visit: locolanding.com
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre, “Snake Eyes” (Wednesday-Thursday); “Suicide Squad” (Friday-Sunday).
Thursday, August 19
• Ryga Arts Festival, “Outspoken,” in person word, prose and poetry and Summergate Winery, $15, for tickets: rygafest.ca
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, sessions begin at 9 a.m., watch the sessions on YouTube
• Ride the historic Kettle Valley Railroad in Summerland, Thursdays through Mondays, trains at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., to book tickets, kettlevalleyrail.org
Friday, August 20
• Bikes & Rods & Rock Meet, Green Mountain Road Dispensary, 510 Green Mt. Road, 5-10 p.m., swap meet, Mexican food and ice cream stand, cannabis dispensary and smoke shop, music from 7-10 p.m. with The Midnight Special (classic rock).
• Ryga Arts Festival continues: Celeigh Cardinal, online folk and rocking rave-up concert, 7 p.m. at Summerland Heritage Cider Co., $30 in person, $15 online, purchase tickets: rygafest.ca
• The 13th annual Princeton Traditional Music Festival begins, first of three days, this free event begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Square, opening ceremonies followed by a performance by B.C. Regiment Band
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French talk, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.. call 250-493-2111
• Blue City Trio performs on The Barking Parrot patio at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-8 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
• The 13th annual Princeton Traditional Music Festival, second of three days, free music from noon – 6 p.m. in downtown Princeton, for full schedule of performance times visit: princetontraditional.org
• Ryga Arts Festival: Pharis and Jason Romero, folk and roots music at Lunessence Winery, 7 p.m., $30 in person, $15 online; “The Ecstasy of George Ryga,” online play reading, noon-2:30 p.m., pay as you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• Crazy Cats and Curiosity at the Penticton Art Gallery, through until Sept. 11
• Blue City Trio perform together on The Barking Parrot patio at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-8 p.m.
• Elks Lodge No. 51 presents meat draw and dice game, 1 p.m., ham and scalloped potato dinner, 5 p.m., entertainment with Kyle Anderson, 6 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m. quilting retreat, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., also: Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., no cover
• Local music by BC Fresh Talent, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. outside Blenz Coffee in downtown Penticton
• Elks Lodge meat draw and dice game at 1 p.m.. dinner, 5 p.m. (beef dip and caesar salad), music with BC Buds to follow
Sunday, August 22
• Kyle Anderson in concert, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 1 p.m.
• Ryga Arts Festival concludes, final day, Moira Dann, online author reading, noon – 2 p.m., pay as you choose; Activism and the Arts, 3-5 p.m., online community conversation, 3-5 p.m., pay as you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• The 13th annual Princeton Traditional Music Festival, third and final day, free music from noon – 6 p.m. in downtown Princeton, for full schedule of performance times visit: princetontraditional.org
• Osoyoos Desert Centre Nature Talks presents, “Living With Rattlesnakes,” with snake biologist Chloe Howarth, 11 a.m., free with admission, 14580 146 Ave. in Osoyoos
• Elks Lodge No. 51 presents breakfast, beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by Grimms meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., also: Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Elks Lodge No. 51 breakfast, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Grimms meat draw/dog races, 2 p.m.
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., also: Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bianca Berkland, 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
