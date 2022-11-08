Penticton city hall is set for a holiday makeover this week.
The main entrance, sidewalks and parking stalls on the east side of the building fronting Main Street will be closed today and Thursday as crews install approximately 800 metres of lights and new rooftop decorations.
Anyone who needs to visit city hall during the work is encouraged to use the rear entrance or call 250-490-2400 to make arrangements to use the front entrance, which has an accessibility ramp.
Christmas lights and decorations are also going up throughout the downtown core on Main Street, Martin Street and Westminster Avenue. Trees along Front Street and Marina Way will also be lit.
A final set of decorations near the new outdoor rink beside city hall will be illuminated on Saturday, Nov. 19, during the Downtown Light Up Festival.