The Okanagan Regional Library announced the appointment of 15 new members to its board of directors.
"We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and look forward to working with them to provide the best possible library experience for our patrons," said Danielle Hubbard, CEO of the Okanagan Regional Library. "Their diverse perspectives and skills will be invaluable as we strive to meet the evolving needs of our communities and adapt to the changing landscape of library services."
The new board members are: Neil Todd, Armstrong; Dave Ramey, Enderby; John Manuel, Golden; Tracy Henderson, Keremeos; Cara Reed, Lake Country; Myers Bennett, Osoyoos; Terry Condon, Peachland; Tim Palmer, Revelstoke; Sylvia Lindgren, Salmon Arm; Erin Trainer, Summerland; Tasha Da Silva, West Kelowna; Kevin Kraft, Regional District of Central Okanagan; Dean Trumbley, Regional District of Columbia Shuswap; Allysa Hopkins, Regional District of North Okanagan and Sara Tronson, Westbank First Nation.
Returning Board members are: Pat Cochrane, Coldstream; Loyal Wooldridge, Kelowna; Lori Mindnich, Lumby; David Mattes, Oliver; George Elliott, Princeton; Bob Evans, Sicamous; Todd York, Spallumcheen; Kari Gares, Vernon and Subrina Monteith, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The Okanagan Regional Library serves more than 400,000 residents in the B.C. Interior and operates 30 branch locations.