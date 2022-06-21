A 700-home subdivision slated for the southeast corner of Penticton has been cleared to proceed.
City council on Tuesday afternoon voted 6-1 to grant the rezoning and Official Community Plan amendments required for the so-called North Wiltse Block project. Coun. James Miller cast the lone vote in opposition.
The project, meant to be built out over a decade or more, contemplates 475 multi-family homes, 183 single-family homes and 28 duplex units.
The developer’s plans call for a new collector road between Wiltse Boulevard and Partridge Drive, three crescent roads, several cul-de-sacs and two rear lanes. Neighbourhood parks, a park corridor and numerous wildlife trails and walkways are also included.
The new development will cover about a third of the 317-acre North Wiltse Block, which consists of two parcels at 850 Wiltse Blvd. and 160 Crow Pl.
The developer will pay 85% of the cost of extending water service to the site, plus 100% of all other infrastructure costs.
Council’s vote followed a public hearing Wednesday night at which 11 of 12 people who spoke expressed concerns about the project.
More to come.