At least eight people have died in the most recent round of COVID-19 outbreaks at seven long-term care homes in the South Okanagan.
As of Tuesday, there were ongoing outbreaks at four such facilities, while three more had been removed from the list, according to Interior Health.
Outbreaks were declared over at:
- McKinney Place in Oliver, which saw 33 residents and nine staff infected, along with three deaths, in the outbreak that ran from Jan. 22 to Feb. 7. It followed a more severe outbreak that ended in January 2021 after 17 residents died.
- Summerland Seniors Village, where there were 14 cases among residents and no deaths attached to the outbreak in the assisted and independent living units that ran from Jan. 16 to Feb. 6.
- Mariposa Garden in Osoyoos, which had 14 resident and 15 staff cases, plus one death, connected to the outbreak that occurred Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.
Outbreaks are ongoing at:
- Westview Place in Penticton, where 19 residents and 14 staff have been infected and two people have died in the south unit. The outbreak was declared Jan. 16.
- The Hamlets in Penticton, which has seen 10 residents and three staff infected in the assisted living section. The outbreak was declared Jan. 20.
- Dr. Andrew Pavilion at the Summerland Health Centre, which has recorded cases in 18 residents and three staff, plus two deaths, connected to the outbreak declared Jan. 18.
- Trinity Care Centre in Penticton, where there have been eight cases among residents since the outbreak was declared Jan. 31.
The latter four locations were among 20 long-term care facilities within the Interior Health region with declared outbreaks as of Tuesday, but the actual number of homes where COVID-19 is circulating is likely much higher, according to the head of an industry group.
“There’s probably well over 100 homes around the province that have COVID in them,” said Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association.
The BCCPA was among the groups that pressed B.C.’s provincial health officer to allow residents of long-term care homes to designate one visitor to see them – with precautions in place – in addition to visitors deemed essential for care needs. The change, meant to combat social isolation, took effect last week.
Lake’s group now has its sights set on a separate provincial policy that forbids long-term care staff from working at more than one facility.
The policy went into effect in April 2020 before vaccines were available. Now, with a vaccine mandate in effect for provincial health workers, the policy is no longer required, according to Lake.
“This would provide a bigger casual (labour) pool that would make it easier to staff the lines,” explained Lake, who suggested “staffing is now more of a health risk to residents than the virus is.”
In that vein, the BCCPA will continue pushing for more programs to hire and train staff for long-term care homes, while also bracing for whatever comes next in the pandemic.
“We’re not out the woods yet,” said Lake.