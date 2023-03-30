Two of the B.C. Interior’s top bands will take part in the “Okanagan Rocks Night” on the final evening of the 2023 Penticton Peach Festival.
The Hip Replacements, presented by Brutus Trucks, and High Voltage, presented by Kettle Valley Memorial, will perform in Okanagan Lake Park on Sunday, Aug. 13.
“Ending the festival with these two great Okanagan bands seems like a fitting way to wrap-up Peachfest,” said president Shawna Guitard. “People love their music and their energy.”
High Voltage, with their incredible tribute to AC/DC, has become the unofficial house band of Peach Festival. They missed the 2022 festival, but have performed nine times on the Peters Bros. Main Stage.
The Hip Replacements, with their tribute to Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip, will be making their first-ever appearance at Peachfest. They have been attracting sellout crowds throughout Western Canada for the past 18 years.
Guitard said, “Loud music and lots of fun, it will be a night you don't want to miss.”
The 76th annual Penticton Penticton Peach Festival is scheduled Aug. 9-13.
Peachfest is Western Canada’s largest free five-day festival.
For further information, visit peachfest.com.