An anonymous watchdog group has unearthed fresh ammunition in its fight against the public purchase of Sickle Point in Kaleden.
According to the Twin Lakes Taxpayers Association, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has for years been charging residents more than permitted in its own bylaw that established the Kaleden Parks and Recreation Service Area, which includes the separate communities of Twin Lakes and St. Andrews.
Up until November 2020, the bylaw capped at $29,000 the total amount the RDOS could raise from residents of the service area. However, the RDOS’ own budget figures show the requisition totalled $140,000 in 2019, $180,000 in 2020, and is forecast at $192,000 in 2021.
To head off trouble, RDOS directors in November 2020 amended the bylaw to lift the maximum requisition to $415,000 annually in anticipation of the potential purchase of Sickle Point.
It’s left people like Twin Lakes resident Nora Walker unsure how to go about getting their money back.
Figuring she’s owed a refund of about $60 for last year – “and I’m at the low end” – she has been in contact with B.C. government officials and was told she can either take the RDOS to court or ask the RDOS board for a refund. Walker says an RDOS staffer then suggested she start a petition to the board.
“But when I thought about it, I thought: ‘Why do people have to petition (the RDOS) to get their overpayment back?’” said Walker.
Subrina Monteith, the RDOS director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex), on Wednesday referred a request for comment to RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell, who didn’t respond.
Walker estimates there are upwards of 1,000 properties within the Kal-Rec service area, meaning several years’ worth of refunds could total hundreds of thousands of dollars.
And while the error was uncovered by those fighting against the Sickle Point purchase, it doesn’t directly affect the proposed land sale.
The RDOS is currently engaged in an alternate approval process through Feb. 8 to obtain the public assent required to borrow up to $3.5 million to purchase the 4.8-acre waterfront property on Skaha Lake to save it from development.
However, the RDOS already has an accepted conditional offer of $2.5 million. Combined with private donations and potential grant contributions, the actual hit to taxpayers is estimated to ring in around $1 million.
Borrowing the $1 million over 25 years would cost the owner of a $500,000 home in the service area approximately $235 annually – over and above the rest of their taxes – according to the RDOS.
Anonymous taxpayers’ groups have emerged in Kaleden, Twin Lakes and St. Andrews to oppose the purchase, mainly due to cost and financial impact on those outside Kaleden.
On a dedicated public consultation website, the RDOS states it chose to use the Kal-Rec service area to fund the purchase because the area “was originally established based on the citizens who benefit from the services,” and it “was determined to be the best option to purchase Sickle Point and administer uses, going forward.”
RDOS staff is expected to address the issue tonight at a virtual town-hall meeting regarding the Sickle Point AAP. The session begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.