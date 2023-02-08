Weak demand for a pilot project that would have offered before- and after-school care to kindergarten students at Queen’s Park Elementary has led to a redesign of the program to open it up to more families – for the first year, at least.
Seamless Day Kindergarten was slated to begin this coming fall with two early childhood educators assigned to look after up to 12 kids before and after the regular school day.
The program was announced by School District 67 on Jan. 10 with a Jan. 23 deadline to register. The deadline passed with spaces still available, so officials have relaxed admission requirements and switched to offering after-school care only.
“This is a practice that we will review annually as we take registrations,” explained Allen Beckingham, SD 67’s director of instruction, in an email.
“Essentially, we believe that the mid-year implementation impacted enrollment from our kindergarten children as many families had already arranged before- and after-school care for their children. With this in mind, we anticipate a shift in this aspect in September of (2024) when we commence the Seamless Day Kindergarten at the beginning of the school year.”