Interior Health announced Tuesday it’s pulling out the administrator it installed nearly 17 months ago at Summerland Seniors Village.
The health authority in February 2020 sent in one of its owner staffers to oversee day-to-day operations in the long-term care portion of the facility due to unspecified concerns about patient care.
“The board is pleased with the detailed reports that indicate the level of care at Summerland Seniors Village is once again meeting legislated standards,” said Interior Health board chair Doug Cochrane in a press release.
“Interior Health will continue to work with the operator moving forward with a focus on resident safety and quality of care.”
The administrator, Vanda Urban, was initially appointed for a six-month term that was later extended three separate times to ensure the safety of residents in the facility, which has 112 long-term care beds – 75 of them publicly funded – and 120 assisted living suites.
An inspection report posted on Interior Health’s website around the time Urban was installed described reports of patient neglect; missed medications; staff sleeping on shift; an absence of on-site management at night and on weekends; and inadequate supervision of dementia patients.
It marked the second time Interior Health sent an administrator to Summerland Seniors Village. The first was in 2012 after the death of a resident who was left in his room unattended for four days before being sent to hospital, where he later died.
The facility, which managed to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak, is privately owned and operated by West Coast Seniors Housing Management.