A regional tourism group is offering a free one-stop-shop for people interested in working in the hospitality sector.
The Virtual Hospitality Training Program will run Feb. 13 through June 9 using online courses delivered by Okanagan College. Once the course work is complete, students will spend the next two months gaining work experience in the field.
Courses will include basic accounting, computer skills, hospitality service training and required certifications for serving food and alcohol. The program is being overseen by the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.
“Like many industries, the hospitality and tourism sector has been hard hit by staff shortages over the past few years with a declining youth population and an aging workforce combining to create significant challenges,” said TOTA in a press release.
In response, the training program will “prepare participants for a variety of positions within the hospitality sector, including supervisory positions, particularly in the Thompson Okanagan region.”
For more information, visit www.TOTABC.org/Training.