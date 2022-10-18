Open burning season has been pushed back by a month in some rural areas of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
While the burning season established by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and overseen by local fire departments typically runs annually from Oct. 15 through April 15, the start has been pushed back to Nov. 15.
The delay is being attributed to the current high fire danger rating in the region and provincial restrictions on open burning.
The five RDOS fire protection areas covered by the burning bylaw are Anarchist Mountain, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook. Residents within those areas are required apply for a burn authorization before putting flames to their piles. Forms can be found on the RDOS website under the Permits & Licences tab.
The RDOS head office can be reached at 250-492-0237.