The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
7:27 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Wildfire.
8:23 a.m. Westhill Road, PIB. Structure fire.
8:28 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Public service.
9:40 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:55 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:21 p.m. Juniper Drive, Naramata. Medical first response.
6:22 p.m. Industrial Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:34 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.
Monday
6:15 a.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.