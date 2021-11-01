The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

7:27 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Wildfire.

8:23 a.m. Westhill Road, PIB. Structure fire.

8:28 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Public service.

9:40 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:55 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:21 p.m. Juniper Drive, Naramata. Medical first response.

6:22 p.m. Industrial Place, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:34 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

Monday

6:15 a.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.