Traffic on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope won’t resume for “many weeks,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Monday.
The highway, which provides the most direct link between the Okanagan and Lower Mainland, was heavily damaged by flooding last week.
“Work is getting underway on temporary repairs and construction access that will allow traffic to start moving. And while plans are also being prepared for permanent rebuilds at multiple sites, we don’t yet have clear timelines beyond many weeks for the temporary work and many, many months for the permanent repairs,” said Fleming.
Two other road links between the Okanagan and Lower Mainland have reopened for essential travel only.
The restored travel connections are via a southerly route on Highway 3 and Highway 7, and via a northerly route along Highway 99 and Highway 97.
Fleming said more signage will be added to Highway 3 advising people to slow down and drive with caution.
“There are crews in the area, and these are congested areas that are still under repair and are active traffic management,” he said. “It is reassuring though that the important goods we all rely on are moving, and this is very, very good news.”
Just hours after Fleming’s press conference Monday, however, Highway 3 was closed between Hope and Princeton as a result of a washout. The route was still closed as of press deadline but