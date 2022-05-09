At least 61 property owners are opposed to levy increases being sought by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, but that’s not nearly enough to block the process.
According to a report going in front of city council at a special meeting today, the municipality received 61 petitions against the levy representing $44.9 million in property value.
That fell far short of the threshold for blocking the levy, which would have required the city getting petitions from owners of 50% of 313 parcels in the downtown area that represented 50% of total assessed value of $278 million.
Staff is now recommending council proceed with adopting the DPBIA’s new rates, which will rise 3.5% over the next five years, plus raise the annual cap on high-value properties like banks from $2,888 to $12,000.
Council initially asked the DPBIA to present petitions confirming members’ willingness to participate in the mandatory levy, which funds things like marketing and beautification initiatives, but changed course a week later at the DPBIA’s request owing to its concerns about being able to get responses from all downtown property owners within a 30-day period.
There are two other items on council’s agenda today. The first establishes the city’s bank signing officers for the current calendar year, while the second concerns 2022 tax rates.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. in council chambers. The public may attend in person or watch a live-stream at www.penticton.ca.