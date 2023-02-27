Celebrity chef Ned Bell has passed the torch at the Naramata Inn.
The property’s owners announced Monday that Jacob Deacon-Evans has been appointed as inn chef, taking over from Bell, who held the role since 2020 when a group in which he’s involved purchase the 115-year-old site.
“Jacob’s commitment to hyper-local, hyper-seasonal ingredients, farmers and suppliers perfectly complement the culinary vision Bell set forth when launching the re-imagined Naramata Inn in 2020,” the hotel said in a press release.
Bell has been keeping busy lately serving as chef ambassador for the Buy BC program.