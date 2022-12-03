A West Kelowna man survived being trapped in the back of a garbage truck, even though the compactor may have cycled twice while he was inside.
The man, who was freed by firefighters after the driver heard banging coming from inside the truck, suffered minor injuries to his feet and hands, and was hypothermic, police said in a release.
“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can. Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the release.
The incident played out before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Louie Drive.