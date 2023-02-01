New year, same spirit of giving.
The first quarterly meeting of 2023 for the 100 Men Who Care group is officially set for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m. at Tin Whistle Brewing in Penticton.
At these quarterly socials, organized by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, three charities are chosen to give speed pitches about their great work. Members then donate $100 each, with the total amount split between the charities. If everyone shows up, then the group winds up donating $10,000 in one hour.
Since its inaugural meeting in 2016, 100 Men has given approximately $160,000 to 70 charities throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
At its most recent meeting in December 2022, the group sent $2,600 to the South Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, plus $860 each to the Summerland Montessori School and Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
All are welcome at the events, but members are now required to pay a one-time $100 commitment fee. For more information, visit www.cfso.net/100-men-who-care.