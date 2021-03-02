In what will be a first for the modern B.C. public education system, a Penticton school is planning this spring to begin offering a kindergarten-style program to four-year-olds as part of a broader shift in philosophy surrounding early learning.
The pilot project is slated to run at Columbia Elementary once the Okanagan Skaha School District has tamed the tangle of red tape in which it is still wrapped.
That effort is being led by Allen Beckingham, the school district’s director of instruction, who said he jumped at the chance to run the project – since dubbed Just B4 – when he was offered it by the Ministry of Education.
“It’s essentially a pre-school program we’re going to learn from,” explained Beckingham.
As planned, the program will be offered in the StrongStart classroom, where pre-school aged kids and their parents can already drop in each morning for play-based learning activities. The new program will run for about three extra hours in the afternoon without the kids’ caregivers, but rather with two early childhood educators keeping an eye on students.
Columbia was selected from among four StongStart centres to host the program because its instructor, Chrissi Travers, offered to take on the extra work.
Most details of JustB4 – including the number of available seats – won’t be finalized until the school is properly licensed by Interior Health to offer what is considered a form of child care. Beckingham expects that process to take another six to eight weeks.
He hopes the licence will permit at least 15 students, but expects demand to exceed that and is already considering options for a lottery to decide who gets in.
JustB4 will not only help prepare students for a seamless entry to regular kindergarten, added Beckingham, but will also begin to address the urgent need for more child-care options in Penticton.
Sometimes described as junior kindergarten, such early-learning programs are already well-established locally; the Penticton Indian Band offers one at its Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School, while a private business runs one at Wiltse Elementary.
Ironically, Just B4 will be the first pre-school program in B.C. operated by a public school district, according to Beckingham.
He said it signals an important milestone in the B.C. government’s new Early Learning Framework, which calls for oversight of child care in the province to switch from the Ministry of Children and Family Development to the Ministry of Education by 2023.
The practical effects of that change will vary by community.
“As an example, currently in School District 67 we already have 10 third-party relationships – daycare, before-and-after school programs, pre-school-type arrangements – so we’re already accomplishing that (new) mandate to a certain extent,” said Beckingham.
But in other places, the roll-out will look different depending on available resources.
“That’s where it gets complex, because we’re talking about space and staffing,” said Beckingham.
“They can’t just mandate it at schools that don’t have classroom space.”
Despite being given two days to do so, the B.C. Education Ministry didn’t respond to the Herald’s request for comment on the program.
The new Early Learning Framework was released in November 2019 by the B.C. NDP government and built on the plan created in 2008 by the previous Liberal government.
It reinforces the importance of early learning, provides a clearer connection to school curricula, incorporates Indigenous reconciliation and places greater emphasis on inclusion for all types of learners.