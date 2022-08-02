This story was posted online Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m.
The Keremeos Creek wildfire has grown to 2,790 hectacres, BC Wildfire Services announced Tuesday morning.
Air tankers were able to complete two passes with retardant, Monday evening, but were unable to continue due to strong crosswinds.
Meanwhile, the fire has moved downslop closer to Highway 3A at the south end of Yellow Lake. A control line is progressing along the highway. This will limit growth and allow crews to safely access and establish containment lines.
A total of 114 firefighters are presently fighting the blaze along with eight helicopters, four heavy equipment machines.
For up-to-the-minute details visit: emergency.rdos.bc.ca